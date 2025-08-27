Bengaluru Unites for Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

In Bengaluru, Ganesh Chaturthi sparked a wave of celebrations, drawing devotees to temples and community pandals to honor Lord Ganesha. On Wednesday, the city experienced long queues at notable sites like the Dodda Ganapathi temple.

To facilitate smooth celebrations, the city police implemented extensive security measures, including CCTV surveillance linked to a command center. Traffic arrangements were also made to handle the influx of visitors at Yediyur Lake for idol immersion.

The festival emphasized environmental consciousness as devotees chose eco-friendly clay idols over harmful Plaster of Paris ones, aligning with a government-enforced ban. In terms of security, two Rapid Action Force units were deployed for additional support.