CP Radhakrishnan Visits Sacred Tirupati for Divine Blessings

NDA Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan visited the revered Lord Venkateswara temple, receiving a warm welcome from TTD officials. After his darshan, he plans to visit Padmavathi temple. Accompanied by Municipal Minister P Narayana, Radhakrishnan's visit reflects deep spiritual connections ahead of his political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:52 IST
CP Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

NDA Vice-Presidential hopeful CP Radhakrishnan paid a visit to the revered Lord Venkateswara temple, offering prayers as part of his spiritual journey, officials reported on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at Tirupati Airport, Radhakrishnan was greeted with grandeur by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, who presented him with a shawl and led him to the temple.

Following the darshan, Radhakrishnan is set to visit the Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur, accompanied by Municipal Minister P Narayana and other prominent dignitaries.

