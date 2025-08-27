Strike Delays Telugu Blockbuster 'Mass Jathara'

The eagerly awaited Telugu film 'Mass Jathara,' starring popular actors Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, will not hit theaters on the previously scheduled date of August 27. The announcement comes amidst industry-wide strikes, as reported by its production house, Sithara Entertainments, on their X handle.

The strikes were called by the Telugu Film Industry Employees' Federation on August 4, demanding a 30% increase in employee pay. The situation caught the attention of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, whose intervention led to the end of the strike after 18 days. Despite wrapping up the strike, unforeseen delays affected the film's production schedule.

Directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, 'Mass Jathara' promises to be a grand cinematic experience. Fans are assured of an imminent announcement of a new release date as the team is working relentlessly to prepare the biggest mass feast in theaters soon.