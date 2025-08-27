Rainy Ganesh Chaturthi: Goa's Festivities Under Heavy Showers
The Ganesh festival in Goa faces heavy rains, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a 'Yellow' alert. The festival began amidst warnings of squally weather with strong winds. Despite slight variations in rainfall compared to averages, the celebrations may be dampened due to the inclement weather forecast.
The Ganesh festival in Goa is set to be drenched this year as the India Meteorological Department warns of significant rainfall from Wednesday through Friday. The department's 'Yellow' alert signifies potential heavy showers in isolated spots, affecting the onset of a festival that sees widespread participation across the state.
As the festival kicked off on Wednesday, families began installing Lord Ganesh idols in their homes. However, the festive mood may be subdued as squally weather conditions, including winds reaching up to 60 kmph, threaten to dominate. The department advises fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea amid these conditions.
Despite these weather challenges, Goa's monsoon season has been slightly below average, with notable regional variations. While South Goa has seen more rainfall than usual, North Goa records a slight deficit. Nevertheless, the rains could hinder the traditional return of many families to Goa, potentially dampening celebrations in this heavily Hindu-populated region.
