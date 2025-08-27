Fervent Festivities: Vinayaka Chaturthi Celebrated Across Tamil Nadu

Excitement filled the air in Tamil Nadu as devotees marked Vinayaka Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival on Wednesday. Crowds gathered at numerous Vinayaka temples for special prayers, reflecting profound religious dedication. Clay idols of Lord Vinayaka, the revered deity, were installed across homes and public venues, drawing large numbers of worshippers.

In iconic temples, such as the Sri Karpaga Vinayaka Temple in Pillayarpatti, colorful celebrations were in full swing. Devotees offered 'Kozhukattai,' a traditional sweet treat made of jaggery and coconut, to honor the deity known for removing obstacles and granting wisdom. The Uchipillaiyar Shrine in Tiruchirappalli experienced significant activity, with worshippers arriving en masse even in the early hours.

The week-long festivities will culminate with the immersion of Lord Vinayaka idols in the Bay of Bengal. As celebrations continued, Tamil Nadu officials, including Governor R N Ravi, issued heartfelt messages of joy and prosperity. Secular leaders also conveyed their hopes for peace, health, and prosperity among the populace on this auspicious occasion.