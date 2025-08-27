Left Menu

Bollywood's Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: Stars Share Their Traditions

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonu Sood celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with deep personal sentiments and family traditions. Mukesh's family honors the festival with heartfelt rituals, while Sood reflects on his journey of embracing the festival in Mumbai. They share personal anecdotes and express gratitude for divine blessings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:18 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonu Sood (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, alongside his family, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with heartfelt enthusiasm on Wednesday. Joined by his father, Nitin Mukesh, and brother, Naman, the actor offered a rare glimpse into the intimate family celebrations.

"We welcome Bappa with immense joy," Nitin Mukesh told ANI, marking the 49th anniversary of his father's passing with gratitude for the enduring love and respect bestowed upon him. Neil, known for his role in 'New York', shared insights into their celebrations, which encompass traditions from festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Raksha Bandhan during the 10-day Ganpati period.

Notably, their celebrations include intricate decorations crafted by his parents and a special perfume bought for Bappa on family vacations. Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood reflected on his initial days in Mumbai nearly 27 years ago, describing how Ganesh Chaturthi and Lord Ganesha's blessings have guided him. He expressed gratitude for being able to spread joy and assistance through the festival celebrations at his new residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

