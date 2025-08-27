Exotic Species Boost Conservation Efforts at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park

The Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park has bolstered its conservation initiatives by acquiring red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets.

These exotic species were donated by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Gujarat and are undergoing quarantine in the Sanjeevani block.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has sanctioned new enclosures worth Rs 55 lakh, highlighting SVZP's commitment to modern zoological practices.

