Exotic Species Boost Conservation Efforts at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park

Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park welcomes new exotic species including red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets. Donated by Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, these animals are quarantined in the Sanjeevani block. With approval for new enclosures, SVZP aims to strengthen conservation, education, and visitor experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park has bolstered its conservation initiatives by acquiring red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets.

These exotic species were donated by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Gujarat and are undergoing quarantine in the Sanjeevani block.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has sanctioned new enclosures worth Rs 55 lakh, highlighting SVZP's commitment to modern zoological practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

