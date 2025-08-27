Exotic Species Boost Conservation Efforts at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park
Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park welcomes new exotic species including red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets. Donated by Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, these animals are quarantined in the Sanjeevani block. With approval for new enclosures, SVZP aims to strengthen conservation, education, and visitor experience.
The Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park has bolstered its conservation initiatives by acquiring red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets.
These exotic species were donated by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Gujarat and are undergoing quarantine in the Sanjeevani block.
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has sanctioned new enclosures worth Rs 55 lakh, highlighting SVZP's commitment to modern zoological practices.
