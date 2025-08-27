Archery Premier League Set to Hit the Mark in India

The first-ever Archery Premier League is all set to launch at New Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex, running from October 2 to 12, according to the Archery Association of India (AAI). The league's logo was unveiled, representing the dynamism of the precision sport.

Beyond supporting India's Olympic endeavors, the league aims to fuse sports, culture, and entertainment to set itself apart from other leagues while elevating archery's global status. AAI president Arjun Munda lauded the event, conceived to showcase top talent and celebrate India's rich archery heritage.

Featuring 36 Indian and 12 top global archers split into six franchises, the league promises dynamic competition. Dates were chosen to suit archers' schedules and New Delhi's weather. AAI secretary general Virendra Sachdeva noted the league's unique approach will increase visibility for both recurve and compound archery and offer fans a culturally immersive experience.