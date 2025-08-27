Actor Vijay in Legal Tangle After Alleged Assault at Political Event

Legal trouble brews for actor and TVK chief Vijay after a disturbing incident at a political event in Madurai. A case has been registered against Vijay and several bouncers after a complaint alleged that a party cadre was physically assaulted during the party's state conference last week, police reported on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the scuffle occurred on August 22 at TVK's second state conference when the individual tried to approach Vijay. Reports from the Kunnam police station indicate that the case involves multiple legal sections due to the alleged violent conduct by the bouncers.

A viral video on social media vividly captures the bouncer's purported manhandling of the cadre on stage. This incident marks the second state conference following TVK's launch in Vikravandi last year. The police investigation is ongoing as the political ramifications unfold.

