Controversy Strikes Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Second State Conference

Actor and TVK chief Vijay faces legal trouble as a complaint has been lodged against him and several bouncers for allegedly manhandling a party cadre at the party's state conference in Madurai. The incident was captured on video and has been widely shared on social media.

Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay finds himself at the center of controversy after a legal case was registered against him and several bouncers. This development follows allegations of manhandling a party cadre during the party's state conference in Madurai, as confirmed by local police.

The incident reportedly took place on August 22 during TVK's second state conference. According to the complaint, the individual was allegedly assaulted by bouncers while trying to approach Vijay at the venue. A video of this alleged altercation has since gone viral on social media.

An official from the Kunnam police station stated that multiple legal charges have been filed against Vijay and the bouncers involved. This conference was the second major event organized by the TVK, following their inaugural event in Villupuram district last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

