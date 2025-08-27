UP Gears Up for Grand International Trade Show 2025

The Yogi Adityanath government is leaving no stone unturned as it prepares for the ambitious Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025. Efforts to lure global investors are in full swing, with Indian embassies playing a pivotal role in promoting the event to the international community.

The government's strategy involves a multi-layered outreach effort that includes initiatives such as the Hosted Buyer Programme. In addition, a comprehensive marketing campaign utilizing airport branding, metro, and television promotions aims to establish Uttar Pradesh firmly as a global manufacturing hub.

Set for September 25-29 at the India Expo Mart, the trade show will display Uttar Pradesh's achievements under its current policies and introduce new initiatives to boost investment. Highlighting its cultural heritage, the event promises not only an industrial spectacle but also cultural performances to delight attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)