India Ramps Up Electronics Manufacturing with New Investments

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has announced the approval of 22 new proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The projected investment from these proposals is a staggering Rs 41,863 crore, with an expected production capacity of Rs 2,58,152 crore.

These approvals encompass industry giants like Dixon, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, and Foxconn. With these developments, the initiative is set to generate 33,791 direct job opportunities, reflecting a substantial boost to India's manufacturing sector.

Highlighting the strategic focus on geographically balanced growth, these projects span eight states. The effort aims to enhance cross-sectoral manufacturing in electronics, reducing import dependency and bolstering domestic supply chains for critical electronic components.

