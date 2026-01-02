Left Menu

India Ramps Up Electronics Manufacturing with New Investments

The Ministry of Electronics and IT approved 22 new proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, totaling an investment of Rs 41,863 crore. These include major players like Dixon and Samsung, promising production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore and 33,791 jobs across eight states to boost India's manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:49 IST
India Ramps Up Electronics Manufacturing with New Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has announced the approval of 22 new proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The projected investment from these proposals is a staggering Rs 41,863 crore, with an expected production capacity of Rs 2,58,152 crore.

These approvals encompass industry giants like Dixon, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, and Foxconn. With these developments, the initiative is set to generate 33,791 direct job opportunities, reflecting a substantial boost to India's manufacturing sector.

Highlighting the strategic focus on geographically balanced growth, these projects span eight states. The effort aims to enhance cross-sectoral manufacturing in electronics, reducing import dependency and bolstering domestic supply chains for critical electronic components.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind Project

Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind P...

 Global
2
Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

 India
3
Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

 India
4
Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026