Festive Reverence: Ganesh Chaturthi Illuminates Rajasthan's Spirit

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated fervently across Rajasthan, with major temples in cities like Jaipur and Ajmer hosting traditional rituals. Thousands of devotees visited iconic temples, witnessing grand offerings and participating in rituals. The Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker also took part in the celebrations, extending festive greetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:50 IST
The state of Rajasthan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fervor on Wednesday, initiating the festivities with the 'Mangla Aarti' at main temples located in Jaipur, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Ajmer. Particularly in Jaipur, worshippers gathered at prominent temples such as Moti Dungri Ganesh Ji, Nehar ke Ganesh Ji, and Garh Ganesh to partake in the spiritual rituals.

At the notable Moti Dungri temple, dedicated devotees started queuing overnight to witness the deity Lord Ganesh, elegantly adorned with a gold crown, seated on a silver throne, and embellished with a lavish 'naulakha haar.' A significant offering included 3,100 kg of mehndi from Pali district, later distributed as prasad. Meanwhile, traditional rituals at the Garh Ganesh temple included the 'Panchamrit Abhishek' and ceremonial garlanding. Rituals in Sawai Madhopur's Trinetra Ganesh temple adjusted due to local wildlife activity, yet continued with sacred river water for abhishek.

High-profile participants in the festivities included Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who, along with his spouse, offered prayers at Moti Dungri and extended greetings for state prosperity. Additionally, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani engaged in special aarti at the Agra Gate temple in Ajmer, highlighting the festival's spirit of drawing new energy from the benevolent deity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

