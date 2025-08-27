Left Menu

Global Diplomats Attend RSS Centennial: A New Horizon

The centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saw participation from over 50 diplomats from various countries. The three-day event, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', highlighted the vision of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for India's future and the role of RSS volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Over 50 diplomats representing nearly two dozen countries attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday. Dignitaries included US First Secretary Garry Applegarth, US Minister-Counsellor Aaron Cope, and high-ranking representatives from China, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, among others.

The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan, kicked off with a lecture by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who outlined his vision for India's future and the pivotal role of RSS volunteers or 'swayamsevaks'. Notably, Bhagwat's speech was translated live in English, French, and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for foreign delegations.

As a part of its centenary celebrations, RSS plans a robust public outreach campaign, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' and a nationwide door-to-door contact program, commencing with an address by Bhagwat in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami, October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

