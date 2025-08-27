Global Diplomats Attend RSS Centennial: A New Horizon

Over 50 diplomats representing nearly two dozen countries attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday. Dignitaries included US First Secretary Garry Applegarth, US Minister-Counsellor Aaron Cope, and high-ranking representatives from China, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, among others.

The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan, kicked off with a lecture by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who outlined his vision for India's future and the pivotal role of RSS volunteers or 'swayamsevaks'. Notably, Bhagwat's speech was translated live in English, French, and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for foreign delegations.

As a part of its centenary celebrations, RSS plans a robust public outreach campaign, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' and a nationwide door-to-door contact program, commencing with an address by Bhagwat in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami, October 2.

