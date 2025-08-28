Left Menu

Blasphemy Trial of Moroccan Feminist Captivates Nation

Moroccan feminist Ibtissam Lachgar faces trial for blasphemy after posting a provocative selfie. Her health concerns, including a battle with cancer, have added complexity to a case that has polarized public opinion. Lachgar's activism for LGBTQ rights and gender equality contrasts with Morocco's legal and cultural restrictions.

Rabat | Updated: 28-08-2025 08:58 IST
  Morocco
  • Morocco

Attorneys for prominent Moroccan feminist Ibtissam Lachgar reported Wednesday that their appeal for her release on health grounds was denied. The Rabat court is deliberating whether Lachgar's T-shirt, depicted in an online post, constitutes blasphemy under Moroccan law. Her lawyer, Naima Elguellaf, disclosed Lachgar's ongoing struggle with cancer and impending critical surgery.

Lachgar, known for her provocative activism, was apprehended last month after sharing an image with contentious messages about Islam. The case has ignited nationwide debates, highlighting divided public sentiment on freedom of speech and religious respect. If convicted, she could face significant penalties, including five years in prison and heavy fines.

The Federation of Women's Rights Associations expressed deep concern over Lachgar's case, condemning it as an infringement on expression freedoms. This high-profile trial underscores ongoing tensions in Morocco around individual liberties, gender equality, and religious discourse.

