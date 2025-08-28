Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Historic Building
A fire in a heritage building in Nainital resulted in the death of 82-year-old Shanta Bisht, sister of historian Dr. Ajay Rawat. The incident occurred at night with over 40 personnel engaged in rescue efforts. The building has historical significance, dating back to 1863.
A tragic fire engulfed a heritage building in Nainital, leaving 82-year-old Shanta Bisht, sister of renowned historian Dr. Ajay Rawat, dead, authorities confirmed on Thursday.
The incident, reported around 10 pm on Wednesday, was controlled by 2 am, thanks to the efforts of over 40 rescue personnel from three departments.
Shanta's son, Nikhil Bisht, an art director in Hindi films, managed to escape but was found unconscious outside. The building, an iconic structure built in 1863, holds historical significance as Nainital's summer capital in British India.
