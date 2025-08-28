Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Historic Building

A fire in a heritage building in Nainital resulted in the death of 82-year-old Shanta Bisht, sister of historian Dr. Ajay Rawat. The incident occurred at night with over 40 personnel engaged in rescue efforts. The building has historical significance, dating back to 1863.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:04 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Historic Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire engulfed a heritage building in Nainital, leaving 82-year-old Shanta Bisht, sister of renowned historian Dr. Ajay Rawat, dead, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident, reported around 10 pm on Wednesday, was controlled by 2 am, thanks to the efforts of over 40 rescue personnel from three departments.

Shanta's son, Nikhil Bisht, an art director in Hindi films, managed to escape but was found unconscious outside. The building, an iconic structure built in 1863, holds historical significance as Nainital's summer capital in British India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025