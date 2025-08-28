Spotlight on Venice: Hollywood Heavyweights Vie for Golden Lion
The Venice Film Festival features premieres from Hollywood stars George Clooney and Emma Stone. Two films, 'Jay Kelly' and 'Bugonia', compete for the prestigious Golden Lion award. The festival showcases a variety of films with the potential for Oscar success, including adaptations and original works.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Venice | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:01 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The Venice Film Festival is set alight by the presence of George Clooney and Emma Stone, with both stars headlining a pair of films contesting for the revered Golden Lion award.
Clooney shines in a role that sees a famous actor on a profound existential journey, while Stone plays a pharmaceutical company CEO embroiled in mystery in 'Bugonia'.
These films, alongside other contenders, underscore the festival's role as a launchpad for Oscar success, as notable names like Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Jesse Plemons grace the red carpet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement