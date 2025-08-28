Spotlight on Venice: Hollywood Heavyweights Vie for Golden Lion

The Venice Film Festival is set alight by the presence of George Clooney and Emma Stone, with both stars headlining a pair of films contesting for the revered Golden Lion award.

Clooney shines in a role that sees a famous actor on a profound existential journey, while Stone plays a pharmaceutical company CEO embroiled in mystery in 'Bugonia'.

These films, alongside other contenders, underscore the festival's role as a launchpad for Oscar success, as notable names like Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Jesse Plemons grace the red carpet.

