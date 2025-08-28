Left Menu

Spotlight on Venice: Hollywood Heavyweights Vie for Golden Lion

The Venice Film Festival features premieres from Hollywood stars George Clooney and Emma Stone. Two films, 'Jay Kelly' and 'Bugonia', compete for the prestigious Golden Lion award. The festival showcases a variety of films with the potential for Oscar success, including adaptations and original works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venice | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:01 IST
Spotlight on Venice: Hollywood Heavyweights Vie for Golden Lion
George Clooney
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Venice Film Festival is set alight by the presence of George Clooney and Emma Stone, with both stars headlining a pair of films contesting for the revered Golden Lion award.

Clooney shines in a role that sees a famous actor on a profound existential journey, while Stone plays a pharmaceutical company CEO embroiled in mystery in 'Bugonia'.

These films, alongside other contenders, underscore the festival's role as a launchpad for Oscar success, as notable names like Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Jesse Plemons grace the red carpet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025