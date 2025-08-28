Sorrentino's 'La Grazia' Shines at Venice with Rousing Ovation

Director Paolo Sorrentino's film 'La Grazia' has captivated audiences, opening the 82nd Venice Film Festival to a triumphant four-minute standing ovation. The film, exploring the moral dilemmas of an ageing politician, received acclaim during its debut at the prestigious event, according to reports by Variety.

'La Grazia' showcases actor Toni Servillo as Mariano De Santis, a fictional Italian president facing profound ethical challenges, including whether to approve a contentious euthanasia law. The screening, held at the Sala Grande Theatre, was attended by numerous Italian officials and celebrities such as Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett.

In a pre-premiere interview, Sorrentino expressed his intention to portray an idealistic vision of political leadership, contrasting the usual depictions of rash and enigmatic governance in news narratives. The evening also celebrated filmmaker Werner Herzog with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, presented by Francis Ford Coppola, marking Coppola's first public appearance following a recent medical procedure.