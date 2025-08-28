Left Menu

Chris Columbus Questions HBO's 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Chris Columbus, originally supportive of the 'Harry Potter' HBO reboot, now questions its purpose after seeing similarities in Nick Frost's role as Hagrid. Columbus expected differences but found costume designs mirroring the originals. Meanwhile, he's involved in 'The Thursday Murder Club' adaptation with Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

28-08-2025
Chris Columbus Questions HBO's 'Harry Potter' Reboot
Chris Columbus, the director behind the original 'Harry Potter' films, has expressed skepticism about HBO's upcoming reboot of the beloved series by J.K. Rowling. While Columbus initially backed the new project, seeing Nick Frost in Hagrid's outfit identical to Robbie Coltrane's made him question the endeavor's value.

Columbus mentioned on 'The Rest Is Entertainment' podcast that he anticipated the reboot would bring new creative elements, particularly in costume design. However, observing the familiar imagery led him to ponder, 'What's the point?' This sentiment marks a shift from his previous support;

Despite his reservations about the reboot, Columbus is also focusing on a new venture: the adaptation of 'The Thursday Murder Club,' featuring notable stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. Meanwhile, HBO's 'Harry Potter' reboot is slated for a 2027 release.

