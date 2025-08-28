Fire Destroys Heritage Building in Nainital, Claims Life of Woman

A devastating fire erupted in a historic building in Nainital, claiming the life of 82-year-old Shanta Bisht and leaving the British-era structure in ruins.

The fire in the Old London House, located in Mallital market, started around 9.45 PM on Wednesday and raged until early Thursday. The Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police, PN Meena, confirmed that the flames have been extinguished, and damage assessment is underway.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, but an investigation is ongoing. Shanta Bisht was a resident of the building along with her son, Nikhil Bisht, an art director formerly active in Bollywood. Despite attempts to save his mother, Nikhil emerged unscathed. A local mobile shop owner was the first to alert authorities.

The fire brigade promptly responded, yet the sheer scale of the blaze made it difficult to control, necessitating backup and multiple refills of the water tank. Local residents attempted to assist the fire brigade, but their efforts saw limited success. Originally constructed in 1863, the heritage building stood since Nainital's days as the summer capital of the United Provinces in British India.

In a tragic coincidence, Shanta Bisht's sister, Karnlata Rawat, also died in a fire incident in 2020. The Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nawazish Khalik, has mandated thorough inspections of all city hydrants by fire department and water institute teams, pledging to hold relevant parties accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)