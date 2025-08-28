Swiggy's GIRF 2025: The Ultimate Celebration of Dining in India

Swiggy Limited is set to elevate dining experiences with the return of its Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) 2025. From August 22, food lovers in over 50 Indian cities can enjoy up to 50% discounts at more than 20,000 restaurants until the end of the festive season.

Adding to the excitement, Swiggy Dineout introduces DineCash, a program allowing customers to earn 10% cashback. Uorfi Javed stars in the 'Discount Hai Disco' campaign, bringing bold and joyous energy to this year's festival, which mixes city-favorite restaurants with new partners.

As Swiggy continues to innovate, the upcoming GIRF promises unforgettable dining experiences for all, supported by varied restaurant partners and engaging promotions that ensure a feeling of celebration and value with every meal.