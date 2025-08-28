Left Menu

Swiggy's GIRF 2025: The Ultimate Celebration of Dining in India

Swiggy Limited reintroduces the Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) 2025, offering up to 50% discounts on dining experiences across 50+ Indian cities from August 22 for two months. With the new DineCash program, diners earn 10% cashback, enhancing the dining experience. Uorfi Javed stars in the 'Discount Hai Disco' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiggy Limited is set to elevate dining experiences with the return of its Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) 2025. From August 22, food lovers in over 50 Indian cities can enjoy up to 50% discounts at more than 20,000 restaurants until the end of the festive season.

Adding to the excitement, Swiggy Dineout introduces DineCash, a program allowing customers to earn 10% cashback. Uorfi Javed stars in the 'Discount Hai Disco' campaign, bringing bold and joyous energy to this year's festival, which mixes city-favorite restaurants with new partners.

As Swiggy continues to innovate, the upcoming GIRF promises unforgettable dining experiences for all, supported by varied restaurant partners and engaging promotions that ensure a feeling of celebration and value with every meal.

