Reviving History: Delhi's Initiative to Amplify Qila Rai Pithora's Legacy

Delhi plans to conserve and enhance the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Memorial at Qila Rai Pithora, Mehrauli, acknowledging its historical significance. Despite a cultural complex built in 2002, maintenance and utilization of the site have been lacking. The government aims to address these issues and promote awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced plans to conserve the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Memorial at Mehrauli's Qila Rai Pithora, highlighting its historical importance. Art, Culture, and Language Minister Kapil Mishra expressed concerns over the site's current state and stressed the need for maintenance and promotion.

Mishra visited both the Chauhan memorial and the museum dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, noting the use of modern technology to illustrate the Maratha king's life. Accompanied by MLA Gajender Singh Yadav, Mishra emphasized the cultural significance of both sites.

Qila Rai Pithora, believed to be Delhi's first city built by King Prithviraj Chauhan, is managed by the Archaeological Survey of India. The government's initiative aims to restore and raise awareness of these historical landmarks.

