'KPop Demon Hunters' Climbs Music and Movie Charts: A New Cultural Sensation

'KPop Demon Hunters,' an animated film featuring chart-topping Korean music, has surged to popularity. South Korean artist EJAE, who both penned and performed elements of the movie, helped turn it into a cultural phenomenon. The film's hit song 'Golden' continues to resonate widely with audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:38 IST
'KPop Demon Hunters,' an animated film on Netflix, has emerged as a cultural phenomenon, making waves on both music and movie charts globally. The project features South Korean artist EJAE, who transitioned from a K-pop trainee to a prominent songwriter and singer.

Renowned for its chart-topping hit 'Golden,' the film has captivated audiences with its rich portrayal of Korean popular music. EJAE's deep involvement in the film, both in songwriting and performance, has contributed significantly to its success.

The film's ascent marks a significant milestone in Korean cultural export, further cementing the global appeal of K-pop beyond traditional music platforms. With its animated storytelling and vibrant music, 'KPop Demon Hunters' exemplifies the seamless fusion of cinema and modern Korean music.

