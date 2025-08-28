Zomato's First Delivery Partner Wellbeing Survey: Paving the Way for Gig Worker Support

Zomato, India's leading food delivery platform, has unveiled the results of its inaugural Delivery Partner Wellbeing Survey. This initiative, conducted by NielsenIQ, assesses the welfare of delivery partners under Zomato's new Wellbeing Framework, focusing on social, financial, physical, mental, and professional aspects.

The survey compiled insights from 3,107 delivery partners across 35 cities, achieving a Wellbeing Survey score of 78.3 out of 100. High satisfaction was noted in order delivery experience, payout, diversity and respect, and attire. Medium satisfaction was recorded in grievance redressal, long-term engagement, knowledge acquisition, health and safety, and financial inclusion.

Zomato CEO, Aditya Mangla, emphasized the core role of delivery partners and the commitment to taking actionable insights from the survey. To support its workforce, Zomato offers initiatives like 24/7 SOS ambulance services, EV rentals, and maternity benefits, aiming to enhance the wellbeing of gig workers in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)