MONIN Unveils PURE: Flavor Revolution in India’s Beverage Market

MONIN has launched a new range called PURE in India, featuring no-added-sugar natural flavors like Mint and Green Apple. The launch caters to the rising demand for healthier beverages and aligns with MONIN's global standards. Available nationwide, PURE aims to innovate India’s evolving food and beverage scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MONIN has unveiled its latest product line, PURE by MONIN, targeting the growing demand for healthier beverages in India. This new range, free from added sugars and artificial additives, includes four natural flavors: Mint, Red Fruits, Green Apple, and Peach Apricot.

The launch comes as India's preference for low- and no-sugar drinks surges, with an industry valuation of ₹700-750 crore in 2024. According to Germain Araud, Managing Director of MONIN India, PURE offers bartenders and chefs the creative freedom to craft innovative recipes without sacrificing taste or quality.

MONIN has firmly established itself in India since 1999, with a major manufacturing facility set to open in Telangana by 2026, enhancing its footprint in the region. PURE is available through MONIN's distributors and online platforms, reflecting the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality and authentic flavor experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

