Grand Ramleela Festival Preparations Underway in Rohini

A Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at DDA Ramleela Ground in Rohini marked the start of preparations for the Ramleela festival. Attended by prominent political figures, the event emphasized the cultural significance of Ramleela in promoting devotion and societal values. The Delhi government aims to enhance celebrations city-wide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:27 IST
A Bhoomi Pujan ceremony took place at the DDA Ramleela Ground in Rohini on Thursday, kicking off preparations for this year's Ramleela festival, touted as the grandest in the capital.

The event was organized by the Sanatan Sanskaram Parivar and saw attendance from notable figures including Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh.

Speeches highlighted Ramleela's role in promoting the values of Lord Ram, with leaders emphasizing the Delhi government's commitment to cultural and moral education through large-scale celebrations.

