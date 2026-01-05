Delhi Government's Bold Moves: Tackling Legacy Issues and Future Challenges

The BJP-led Delhi government, under Lt Governor V K Saxena, has marked its first 10 months with significant steps for public welfare, addressing old challenges like administrative inertia and negativity.

With a focus on healthcare, education, and infrastructure, key achievements include the clean-up of the Yamuna river, a year-round air pollution mitigation plan, and the issuance of millions of health cards, including for senior citizens.

The government is also advancing infrastructure projects, with substantial investments in roads, flyovers, and the transportation network, aiming to make Delhi a garbage-free city by 2027.