Left Menu

Delhi Government's Bold Moves: Tackling Legacy Issues and Future Challenges

The BJP-led Delhi government has prioritized public welfare over the past 10 months. Key initiatives include healthcare, education, infrastructure improvements, and pollution control. Lt Governor V K Saxena highlights achievements such as the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river, air quality initiatives, and extensive infrastructure development, amidst overcoming governance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:13 IST
Delhi Government's Bold Moves: Tackling Legacy Issues and Future Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Delhi government, under Lt Governor V K Saxena, has marked its first 10 months with significant steps for public welfare, addressing old challenges like administrative inertia and negativity.

With a focus on healthcare, education, and infrastructure, key achievements include the clean-up of the Yamuna river, a year-round air pollution mitigation plan, and the issuance of millions of health cards, including for senior citizens.

The government is also advancing infrastructure projects, with substantial investments in roads, flyovers, and the transportation network, aiming to make Delhi a garbage-free city by 2027.

TRENDING

1
Ruben Amorim's Tumultuous Tenure Ends at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim's Tumultuous Tenure Ends at Manchester United

 Global
2
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peaceful Path: A Consensus Approach

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peaceful Path: A Consensus Approach

 Pakistan
3
DMDK Mulls Over Key Election Alliance

DMDK Mulls Over Key Election Alliance

 India
4
India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026