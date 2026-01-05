Left Menu

Delhi Government's Bold Moves Amidst Administrative Challenges

The BJP-led Delhi government has focused on public welfare during its 10-month tenure despite facing administrative challenges. Key initiatives include healthcare, education, and infrastructure improvements. Notably, 6.72 lakh Ayushman health cards were issued, and Rs 28,000 crore was allocated for infrastructure projects like roads and flyovers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:19 IST
In its 10-month tenure, the BJP-led Delhi government has taken significant strides towards public welfare, despite dealing with administrative inertia and negativity, stated Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Delivering his address at the Delhi Assembly's winter session, Saxena highlighted healthcare, education, and infrastructure as the government's primary areas of focus, along with the clean-up of the Yamuna river.

The government has issued 6.72 lakh Ayushman health cards, operationalized 383 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and earmarked Rs 28,000 crore for infrastructure development, including roads and flyovers. The Nand Nagri flyover was completed ahead of schedule, with the Barapullah elevated corridor project targeted for completion by May.

