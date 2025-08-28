Ganesh Chaturthi: Delhi's Spectacle of Unity and Tradition

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival deeply rooted in Maharashtra, has evolved into a nationwide celebration, especially in Delhi, where it has been intricately woven into the city's diverse cultural fabric.

One of the most significant events is the Ganpati Mahotsav organized by Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust, drawing crowds to its towering, eco-friendly idol. Noteworthy attendees included former President Ram Nath Kovind at the pandal's inauguration.

Organizers have aligned themes with environmental initiatives, such as the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Other prominent celebrations like 'Delhi Ka Maharaja' reflect thoughtful themes that blend tradition with modern consciousness, making Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi a vibrant tapestry of devotion and creativity that resonates through its streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)