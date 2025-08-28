Ride for Peace: Tri-Services Motorcycle Expedition on Lord Buddha's Path

A tri-services motorcycle expedition set out from the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam to spread Lord Buddha's messages of peace, compassion, and fraternity across Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka.

The Eastern Naval Command revealed on social media that Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar initiated the event under the BIMSTEC framework.

The initiative will trace sites sacred to Buddhism, fostering regional unity and friendship, with support from numerous Indian tourism bodies and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)