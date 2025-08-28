Left Menu

Encroachment Threatens Peru's Uncontacted Tribe Amid Logging Boom

The Mashco Piro, one of the largest uncontacted tribes in Peru's Amazon, face increased threats as a logging company builds a bridge into their territory. This development risks disease and conflict, with recent reports of tribal sightings and violent encounters underscoring the growing danger.

Deep in Peru's Amazon rainforest, the Mashco Piro tribe, one of the world's largest uncontacted groups, faces growing threats from encroaching development. Reports of the tribe entering nearby villages have alarmed activists, who warn that ongoing logging operations could lead to disease and conflict.

A logging company is constructing a bridge that may allow easier access to the Mashco Piro's territory, raising the risks for both the tribe and logging workers. The tribe has a fragile immunity to common diseases, and recent encounters have already led to violence.

Despite efforts to suspend the logging company's operations, Survival International and Indigenous leaders highlight the dire situation, urging immediate protective measures. The region's rich biodiversity is under threat, and the Mashco Piro's traditional lifestyle increasingly endangered by deforestation and illegal activities.

