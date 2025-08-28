Encroachment Threatens Peru's Uncontacted Tribe Amid Logging Boom

Deep in Peru's Amazon rainforest, the Mashco Piro tribe, one of the world's largest uncontacted groups, faces growing threats from encroaching development. Reports of the tribe entering nearby villages have alarmed activists, who warn that ongoing logging operations could lead to disease and conflict.

A logging company is constructing a bridge that may allow easier access to the Mashco Piro's territory, raising the risks for both the tribe and logging workers. The tribe has a fragile immunity to common diseases, and recent encounters have already led to violence.

Despite efforts to suspend the logging company's operations, Survival International and Indigenous leaders highlight the dire situation, urging immediate protective measures. The region's rich biodiversity is under threat, and the Mashco Piro's traditional lifestyle increasingly endangered by deforestation and illegal activities.

