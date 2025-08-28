Left Menu

Honoring Heroes and Reviving Traditions in Ladakh

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta paid homage to Kargil War martyrs and supported horse polo as a traditional cultural symbol. He emphasized women's empowerment, promising sports promotion and infrastructure development in the region, while paying tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta paid tribute to fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War at the Drass War Memorial on Thursday. Accompanied by his wife, Bindu Gupta, he laid floral wreaths and observed a two-minute silence to honor the martyrs.

Gupta conveyed the enduring spirit of the Indian Armed Forces during his visit to the Hut of Remembrance, where mementos of the fallen soldiers are kept. He reaffirmed the administration's dedication to the welfare of soldiers, veterans, and their families, underscoring the nation's obligation to respect their sacrifices.

In a celebratory close to the 5th LG Polo Cup in Drass, Gupta announced support for establishing horse polo as Ladakh's traditional game and highlighted women's participation as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women empowerment. He pledged resources for developing winter sports infrastructure, fostering cultural preservation and resilience among Ladakh's youth.

