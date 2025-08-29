Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Assam's First Non-Congress CM Golap Borbora

The birth centenary of Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, Golap Borbora, is celebrated with tributes from prominent leaders. Known for his socialist ideals and opposition to corruption, Borbora's legacy continues to inspire. His contributions include active participation in the freedom struggle and significant electoral reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:36 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Assam's First Non-Congress CM Golap Borbora
  • Country:
  • India

As Assam commemorates the birth centenary of its first non-Congress Chief Minister, Golap Borbora, leaders across the state pay homage to his enduring legacy. Renowned as a fearless socialist leader and freedom fighter, Borbora's contributions to the state's political landscape were significant during his tenure as CM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend an event celebrating Borbora's achievements, highlighting his lasting impact against corruption and dynastic politics. The former Janata Party leader, who served from March 1978 to September 1979, championed robust electoral reforms and fostered the rights of the working class in India.

Reflecting on Borbora's ideals, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended his dedication to the Assamese people. His legacy, symbolized through electoral innovations like the Special Intensive Revision, remains pertinent in addressing ongoing issues like illegal immigration in the region.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025