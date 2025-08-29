Celebrating the Legacy of Assam's First Non-Congress CM Golap Borbora

As Assam commemorates the birth centenary of its first non-Congress Chief Minister, Golap Borbora, leaders across the state pay homage to his enduring legacy. Renowned as a fearless socialist leader and freedom fighter, Borbora's contributions to the state's political landscape were significant during his tenure as CM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend an event celebrating Borbora's achievements, highlighting his lasting impact against corruption and dynastic politics. The former Janata Party leader, who served from March 1978 to September 1979, championed robust electoral reforms and fostered the rights of the working class in India.

Reflecting on Borbora's ideals, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended his dedication to the Assamese people. His legacy, symbolized through electoral innovations like the Special Intensive Revision, remains pertinent in addressing ongoing issues like illegal immigration in the region.