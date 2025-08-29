Left Menu

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen to Star in 'Babies': A Comedy Drama Set to Explore Parenthood Dynamics

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in discussions to join the comedy film 'Babies', directed by Lauren Miller Rogen. The Los Angeles-based narrative will explore parenthood challenges as the couple contemplates starting a family or co-parenting when a newly-divorced friend moves in. Production begins in November in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:00 IST
Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen to Star in 'Babies': A Comedy Drama Set to Explore Parenthood Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in negotiations to star in a new comedy titled 'Babies'. This film, a contemporary comedy drama set in Los Angeles, will be directed by Lauren Miller Rogen, known for her previous work on 'Like Father'.

The story centers around a couple, Annie and Aaron, portrayed by Kendrick and Rogen, respectively. They face a dilemma about whether to have a child or navigate instant co-parenting when their recently-divorced friend moves in with her toddler.

Filming is scheduled to commence in Los Angeles this November. Recent projects from the actors include Kendrick's 'Another Simple Favor' on Prime Video and Rogen's upcoming role in Aziz Ansari's 'Good Fortune'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025