Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen to Star in 'Babies': A Comedy Drama Set to Explore Parenthood Dynamics
Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in discussions to join the comedy film 'Babies', directed by Lauren Miller Rogen. The Los Angeles-based narrative will explore parenthood challenges as the couple contemplates starting a family or co-parenting when a newly-divorced friend moves in. Production begins in November in Los Angeles.
- Country:
- United States
Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in negotiations to star in a new comedy titled 'Babies'. This film, a contemporary comedy drama set in Los Angeles, will be directed by Lauren Miller Rogen, known for her previous work on 'Like Father'.
The story centers around a couple, Annie and Aaron, portrayed by Kendrick and Rogen, respectively. They face a dilemma about whether to have a child or navigate instant co-parenting when their recently-divorced friend moves in with her toddler.
Filming is scheduled to commence in Los Angeles this November. Recent projects from the actors include Kendrick's 'Another Simple Favor' on Prime Video and Rogen's upcoming role in Aziz Ansari's 'Good Fortune'.
(With inputs from agencies.)