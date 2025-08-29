Vaikunth in Full Bloom: Celebrating Community through Photography

On World Photography Day, Piramal Realty turned its flagship development, Piramal Vaikunth in Thane, into a vibrant showcase titled 'Vaikunth in Full Bloom'. The initiative celebrated life, nature, and community through a week-long visual storytelling event.

Photographers and residents participated in capturing distinct visual styles that encompassed architecture, culture, and the essence of community, transforming Piramal Vaikunth into more than just a residential complex, but a thriving community space.

The interactive #VaikunthInFullBloom contest invited residents to share their unique perspectives, rewarding compelling entries. This initiative reaffirmed Piramal Realty's dedication to cultivating vibrant communities through creativity and engagement.

