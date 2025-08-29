Left Menu

Vaikunth in Full Bloom: Celebrating Community through Photography

To celebrate World Photography Day, Piramal Realty hosted 'Vaikunth in Full Bloom' at Piramal Vaikunth, Thane. The event featured visual storytelling by photographers and residents, capturing community life. The interactive contest invited resident participation, celebrating community through shared experiences and photography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On World Photography Day, Piramal Realty turned its flagship development, Piramal Vaikunth in Thane, into a vibrant showcase titled 'Vaikunth in Full Bloom'. The initiative celebrated life, nature, and community through a week-long visual storytelling event.

Photographers and residents participated in capturing distinct visual styles that encompassed architecture, culture, and the essence of community, transforming Piramal Vaikunth into more than just a residential complex, but a thriving community space.

The interactive #VaikunthInFullBloom contest invited residents to share their unique perspectives, rewarding compelling entries. This initiative reaffirmed Piramal Realty's dedication to cultivating vibrant communities through creativity and engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

