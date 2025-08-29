Left Menu

iQIYI's Dynamic Expansion: From Screen to Real-World Experiences

iQIYI, a prominent entertainment platform in China, is experiencing growth by transforming its original shows into offline attractions and consumer products, leveraging the country's booming IP derivatives market. The company operates immersive theaters and is developing theme parks while expanding into various merchandise categories.

Updated: 29-08-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foremost entertainment platform, iQIYI, has reported significant growth in its Experience Business, as revealed in its Q2 2025 earnings.

By transforming original shows into tangible attractions and products, iQIYI taps into the rapidly expanding IP derivatives market estimated at RMB202.5 billion this year.

With innovative theme parks like 'iQIYI Land' in development, the company seeks to deepen connections with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

