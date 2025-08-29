iQIYI's Dynamic Expansion: From Screen to Real-World Experiences

China's foremost entertainment platform, iQIYI, has reported significant growth in its Experience Business, as revealed in its Q2 2025 earnings.

By transforming original shows into tangible attractions and products, iQIYI taps into the rapidly expanding IP derivatives market estimated at RMB202.5 billion this year.

With innovative theme parks like 'iQIYI Land' in development, the company seeks to deepen connections with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)