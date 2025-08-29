iQIYI's Dynamic Expansion: From Screen to Real-World Experiences
iQIYI, a prominent entertainment platform in China, is experiencing growth by transforming its original shows into offline attractions and consumer products, leveraging the country's booming IP derivatives market. The company operates immersive theaters and is developing theme parks while expanding into various merchandise categories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foremost entertainment platform, iQIYI, has reported significant growth in its Experience Business, as revealed in its Q2 2025 earnings.
By transforming original shows into tangible attractions and products, iQIYI taps into the rapidly expanding IP derivatives market estimated at RMB202.5 billion this year.
With innovative theme parks like 'iQIYI Land' in development, the company seeks to deepen connections with audiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- iQIYI
- entertainment
- China
- IP
- merchandise
- theaters
- theme parks
- immersion
- DRM
- AI
Advertisement