Radha Ashtami Festival: A Celebratory Affair at Shri Radha Rani Temple

The Shri Radha Rani Temple is poised to celebrate the Radha Ashtami festival over two days beginning August 30, expecting to draw over 1.5 million devotees.

Festivities launch Saturday evening with the Goswami community performing 'Badhaai Gaan', followed by 'Bhajan' and 'Badhaai Gaan' recitals throughout Barsana by devotees and saints.

The main event, Mahaabhishek, occurs at 4 am on August 31, featuring a ceremonial bathing of the deity. Rituals include Vrishbhanotsav and the Chappan Bhog offering, engaging all visitors in sacred practices.