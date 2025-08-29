Left Menu

Radha Ashtami Festival: A Celebratory Affair at Shri Radha Rani Temple

The Shri Radha Rani Temple is set to host the Radha Ashtami festival on August 30, welcoming 1.5 million devotees. Key events include 'Badhaai Gaan', the Mahaabhishek ritual, and Vrishbhanotsav. The temple will conclude with the unique Chappan Bhog ceremony for Radha Rani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Radha Rani Temple is poised to celebrate the Radha Ashtami festival over two days beginning August 30, expecting to draw over 1.5 million devotees.

Festivities launch Saturday evening with the Goswami community performing 'Badhaai Gaan', followed by 'Bhajan' and 'Badhaai Gaan' recitals throughout Barsana by devotees and saints.

The main event, Mahaabhishek, occurs at 4 am on August 31, featuring a ceremonial bathing of the deity. Rituals include Vrishbhanotsav and the Chappan Bhog offering, engaging all visitors in sacred practices.

