JioHotstar Revolutionizes India's Streaming Landscape

JioHotstar, the OTT platform from the Reliance and Disney merger, has surged to become the world's second-largest streaming service. Through innovative AI and expansive content offerings, it has attracted over 600 million users and captured a 34% TV market share in India.

Updated: 29-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
JioHotstar, an innovative OTT platform resulting from the merger of Reliance's media business with Disney's Indian operations, has swiftly become the second-largest streaming service globally.

This ascent is marked by a massive user base and a 34% hold on India's TV market, equal to the combined share of the next three networks. Akash M Ambani, speaking at the RIL AGM, attributed the platform's success to its forward-thinking integration of AI technology and content strategy.

Offering over 3.2 lakh hours of content, JioStar represents a significant shift in media consumption in India, having notched up 600 million users within months, including 75 million connected TV households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

