JioHotstar Revolutionizes India's Streaming Landscape

JioHotstar, an innovative OTT platform resulting from the merger of Reliance's media business with Disney's Indian operations, has swiftly become the second-largest streaming service globally.

This ascent is marked by a massive user base and a 34% hold on India's TV market, equal to the combined share of the next three networks. Akash M Ambani, speaking at the RIL AGM, attributed the platform's success to its forward-thinking integration of AI technology and content strategy.

Offering over 3.2 lakh hours of content, JioStar represents a significant shift in media consumption in India, having notched up 600 million users within months, including 75 million connected TV households.

(With inputs from agencies.)