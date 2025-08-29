JioHotstar Revolutionizes India's Streaming Landscape
JioHotstar, the OTT platform from the Reliance and Disney merger, has surged to become the world's second-largest streaming service. Through innovative AI and expansive content offerings, it has attracted over 600 million users and captured a 34% TV market share in India.
JioHotstar, an innovative OTT platform resulting from the merger of Reliance's media business with Disney's Indian operations, has swiftly become the second-largest streaming service globally.
This ascent is marked by a massive user base and a 34% hold on India's TV market, equal to the combined share of the next three networks. Akash M Ambani, speaking at the RIL AGM, attributed the platform's success to its forward-thinking integration of AI technology and content strategy.
Offering over 3.2 lakh hours of content, JioStar represents a significant shift in media consumption in India, having notched up 600 million users within months, including 75 million connected TV households.
