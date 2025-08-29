Prime Minister Modi Receives Symbolic Daruma Doll in Japan

During his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with a traditional Daruma doll, a noted symbol of good fortune. This ceremony took place in Tokyo as part of a two-day tour intended to fortify cultural and strategic relationships between India and Japan.

The presentation of the Daruma doll was conducted by Rev Seishi Hirose, Chief Priest of the Shorinzan Daruma-Ji temple in Takasaki-Gunma, with the Ministry of External Affairs highlighting it as a testament to the enduring cultural and spiritual connection between the two nations.

The Daruma doll holds significant cultural importance in Japan, originating from Takasaki City in Gunma, celebrated as the birthplace of this symbolic figure. Its roots are indeed deep, associated with Bodhidharma, an Indian monk from Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, who traveled to Japan over a millennium ago.

