Cross-Continental Beats: 'Ishq Hai' Remixed by Armin van Buuren and Craig David

Internationally acclaimed DJ Armin van Buuren and R&B sensation Craig David join forces with Indian composer Anurag Saikia to release a remixed version of 'Ishq Hai' from Netflix's 'Mismatched'. The reimagined track blends Sufi melodies with trance beats and expands its reach beyond cultural boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DJ Armin van Buuren and R&B artist Craig David have collaborated with Indian music director Anurag Saikia to globally release a reimagined version of 'Ishq Hai', a song originally from Netflix's popular series 'Mismatched'. The track marries Saikia's soulful composition with van Buuren's energetic beats and David's new English verse.

The updated version, aptly named 'Ishq Hai (This Is Love)', introduces a cross-cultural blend, seamlessly integrating Sufi lyricism with dance floor energy. Originally a fan-favorite from 'Mismatched' season three, the song has gathered over 300 million streams, a testament to its wide appeal that transcends borders.

This project, released by Believe in association with Armada Music, marks significant firsts for both van Buuren and David, as they venture into collaborations with Indian artists. Both expressed their excitement, with van Buuren highlighting the song's universal emotional connection and David savoring the special experience of reaching a global audience through music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

