Directors & Ministers Unite for Telangana Relief Efforts

Celebrated filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, accompanied by Pranay Reddy Vanga, made a significant contribution to Telangana's relief efforts by donating Rs 10 lakhs to the Chief Minister's relief fund. The contribution was made on behalf of Bhadrakali Productions and was acknowledged during a visit to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's residence in Jubilee Hills, according to the Telangana CMO.

Meanwhile, proactive measures were ensured at the federal level, with Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar engaging in a telephonic conversation with Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. The discussion was centered on the ongoing relief operations in the state's flood-affected areas. Official communications from the Union Minister's office revealed the deployment of an Army helicopter in Narmal to facilitate ongoing relief and rescue activities.

The Union Minister reassured the Telangana Government of complete support from the Centre, emphasizing that additional NDRF teams are ready to be dispatched if needed to bolster relief efforts. Amid heavy rainfall, military helicopters from Hakimpet played a critical role in rescuing several individuals stranded near the Upper Manair Project in the Narmala village of the Rajanna Sircilla district.

