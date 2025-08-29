Left Menu

Unveiling 'Cover-Up': The Impactful Legacy of Seymour Hersh

The documentary 'Cover-Up' highlights Seymour Hersh's career as a U.S. investigative journalist known for exposing major American scandals. Directed by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, it showcases Hersh's journey from humble beginnings to significant international news breaks, revealing America's hidden truths.

29-08-2025
'Cover-Up,' a documentary focusing on the illustrious career of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The film, helmed by Oscar-winner Laura Poitras and her collaborator Mark Obenhaus, paints a fascinating portrait of Hersh, a reporter renowned for uncovering America's most guarded secrets.

Hersh gained international acclaim after his groundbreaking 1969 report on the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam, which significantly influenced the course of the war. The documentary also sheds light on his critical books about Soviet and American geopolitical events, further solidifying his legacy as a relentless truth-seeker.

Despite being 88, Hersh remains active, critiquing the media for avoiding confrontations with authorities. The film utilizes archival footage and interviews to showcase Hersh's dedication to integrity, emphasizing his protection of sources and meticulous investigative approach, maintaining his feisty, truth-driven character.

