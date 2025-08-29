Recognition Demanded for Unsung Freedom Fighter: Wazir Ram Singh Pathania

A call for official recognition of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania as a 'freedom fighter' came to the fore in the Assembly on Friday. This demand was presented by Congress members Kewal Singh Pathania, Bhawani Singh Pathania, and Sanjay Rattan during zero hour.

Bhawani Singh highlighted Pathania's bravery, noting that he fought against the British well before the landmark year of 1857, displaying exceptional valor at a young age. Kewal Singh drew attention to Ram Singh's guerrilla warfare tactics, underlining his significant role in combating colonial forces.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri voiced his support, assuring that Pathania's efforts will not be forgotten. He encouraged the members to draft a resolution, promising it would be passed and forwarded to the central government. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania acknowledged the lack of records for pre-1857 freedom fighters, emphasizing the issue's gravity.