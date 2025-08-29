Left Menu

Recognition Demanded for Unsung Freedom Fighter: Wazir Ram Singh Pathania

In the Assembly, a call for recognizing Wazir Ram Singh Pathania as a 'freedom fighter' was raised by Congress members, highlighting his revolt against the British before 1857. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri supported the cause, urging a resolution to formally honor Pathania's contribution to India's independence struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:26 IST
Recognition Demanded for Unsung Freedom Fighter: Wazir Ram Singh Pathania
  • Country:
  • India

A call for official recognition of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania as a 'freedom fighter' came to the fore in the Assembly on Friday. This demand was presented by Congress members Kewal Singh Pathania, Bhawani Singh Pathania, and Sanjay Rattan during zero hour.

Bhawani Singh highlighted Pathania's bravery, noting that he fought against the British well before the landmark year of 1857, displaying exceptional valor at a young age. Kewal Singh drew attention to Ram Singh's guerrilla warfare tactics, underlining his significant role in combating colonial forces.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri voiced his support, assuring that Pathania's efforts will not be forgotten. He encouraged the members to draft a resolution, promising it would be passed and forwarded to the central government. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania acknowledged the lack of records for pre-1857 freedom fighters, emphasizing the issue's gravity.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Expedited Missile Deployment: Strengthening Defense amid Regional Tensions

Japan's Expedited Missile Deployment: Strengthening Defense amid Regional Te...

 Japan
2
R Ashoka Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Over Vote Rigging Allegations and Hindu Issues

R Ashoka Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Over Vote Rigging Allegations and Hindu ...

 India
3
Trump Administration Gears Up for Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

Trump Administration Gears Up for Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

 United States
4
Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025