AI Meets Classics: Immersive 'Wizard of Oz' Turns Heads in Las Vegas
A summary of current entertainment news highlights an AI-enhanced 'Wizard of Oz' debut in Las Vegas, Meta's unauthorized celebrity chatbots controversy, Emma Stone's role in Yorgos Lanthimos's new film at Venice, Julia Roberts's latest controversial film, and Seymour Hersh documentary premiere.
In a fusion of technology and nostalgia, 'The Wizard of Oz' has been revamped. Swirling winds and drone-operated monkeys greeted audiences in Las Vegas for the premiere of an immersive version of the beloved classic. Highlighting the entrance to the event was a yellow-brick carpet, reminiscent of the film's iconic path.
Controversy has hit social media giant Meta after revelations of unauthorized celebrity chatbots. Figures such as Taylor Swift and Anne Hathaway were used without consent to create flirty online personas. Reuters reports that a Meta employee was involved in crafting some of these bots, spurring discussions on digital rights.
Venice sees a rich tapestry of films this festival season, from Emma Stone's dark comedy 'Bugonia' with director Yorgos Lanthimos, to Julia Roberts's challenging themes in 'After the Hunt'. Meanwhile, Seymour Hersh's investigative feats take center stage in 'Cover-Up', a documentary showcasing his confrontations with U.S. power structures.
