Ryan Gosling Heads to a Galaxy Far, Far Away in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Production has begun on 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' a new Hollywood epic featuring Ryan Gosling. Directed by Shawn Levy, who achieved major success with the 2024 film 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' the movie is set for a May 28, 2027 release. News of the film was announced on the official X handle.

Accompanying Gosling in the cast are Mia Goth and Matt Smith, with Smith playing the villain. Despite its setting in the known 'Star Wars' universe, the film is a standalone story and not connected to previous movies or characters. The project promises to delve into the universe five years post 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

The stellar cast also includes Flynn Gray, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. Producers include Shawn Levy and Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, with Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen serving as executive producers.