Left Menu

AI-Enhanced 'Wizard of Oz' Dazzles Las Vegas

Las Vegas plays host to an AI-enhanced 'Wizard of Oz', featuring drone-operated monkeys and swirling winds in a high-tech venue. In other news, Meta is criticized for creating celebrity chatbots without permission, while films with stars Emma Stone and Julia Roberts spark discussions at the Venice Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:30 IST
AI-Enhanced 'Wizard of Oz' Dazzles Las Vegas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Las Vegas witnessed the debut of an immersive and AI-enhanced rendition of 'The Wizard of Oz' on Thursday. The show, held at Sphere, a dome-shaped high-tech venue, featured swirling winds and drone-operated monkeys, offering a fresh take on the beloved 1939 classic.

Meanwhile, Meta has come under scrutiny for crafting flirty chatbots featuring the names and likenesses of celebrities like Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson, reportedly without their consent. Some were user-created with Meta's chatbot tools, but at least three were made by a Meta employee.

In Venice, directors and stars light up the film festival with premieres. Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Bugonia' and Julia Roberts's 'After the Hunt' grabbed attention. Additionally, 'Cover-Up', a documentary on journalist Seymour Hersh by Laura Poitras, revealed the veteran's storied career in exposing U.S. secrets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

 India
2
Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

 Netherlands
3
Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in Sanaa, reports AP.

Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the re...

 Global
4
Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025