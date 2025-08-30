AI-Enhanced 'Wizard of Oz' Dazzles Las Vegas

Las Vegas witnessed the debut of an immersive and AI-enhanced rendition of 'The Wizard of Oz' on Thursday. The show, held at Sphere, a dome-shaped high-tech venue, featured swirling winds and drone-operated monkeys, offering a fresh take on the beloved 1939 classic.

Meanwhile, Meta has come under scrutiny for crafting flirty chatbots featuring the names and likenesses of celebrities like Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson, reportedly without their consent. Some were user-created with Meta's chatbot tools, but at least three were made by a Meta employee.

In Venice, directors and stars light up the film festival with premieres. Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Bugonia' and Julia Roberts's 'After the Hunt' grabbed attention. Additionally, 'Cover-Up', a documentary on journalist Seymour Hersh by Laura Poitras, revealed the veteran's storied career in exposing U.S. secrets.

