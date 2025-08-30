Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Muzaffarnagar Pilgrims Mourned in Mass Cremation

Six pilgrims from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, who perished in a recent landslide en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine, were cremated on Saturday. Numerous political figures and locals attended the ceremony to pay their respects. A total of seven individuals from the district died in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:49 IST
In a somber ceremony, the bodies of six pilgrims from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who tragically lost their lives in a devastating landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine, were cremated on Saturday. The disaster has left the community in mourning.

Several political figures, including UP ministers Anil Kumar and Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik, and senior SP leader Qadir Rana, joined by Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, paid their respects to the deceased. Former MP Qadir Rana also attended the funeral procession held in Rampuri locality.

The disaster, triggered by a cloudburst, claimed 34 lives and injured many more along the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Among the victims were Ramviri, Anjli, Mamta Devi, Akanksha, Anant, and Deepesh. Another pilgrim, Kartik Kashyap, was also killed, with his family members sustaining injuries in the catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

