Controversy Erupts Over Ganesh Idols Transported in Garbage Trucks

The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti (HJS) has voiced strong opposition to the alleged use of garbage trucks for transporting Ganesh idols.

Over 150 trucks labeled with 'vehicle on BMC duty' stickers were reportedly stationed near Diaghar dumping ground. The group's state coordinator, Sunil Ghanavat, expressed anguish, labeling it an affront to Lord Ganesh that has offended Hindu sentiments. Ghanavat disclosed that the group has written to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, demanding accountability from civic officials.

The incident triggered a swift response from Bajrang Dal activists and local residents who compelled the vehicles to depart. Videos capturing the trucks and the subsequent actions by activists quickly garnered attention on social media, amplifying the public backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)