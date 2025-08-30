Stranded Pilgrims: A Tale of Survival Amid Manimahesh Yatra Chaos
Pilgrims returning from the Manimahesh Yatra faced severe challenges due to landslides, heavy rains, and connectivity issues. Despite a disrupted journey and dangerous terrain, rescue operations are underway, ensuring safe evacuation. The administration is actively aiding the stranded, as weather conditions continue to impede efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Manimahesh Yatra took a dramatic turn after torrential rains and landslides left many pilgrims stranded, challenging their resolve and tenacity. As roads disappeared and communications faltered, returning residents narrated their extraordinary journey of survival.
Thousands, including women and children, were caught in treacherous conditions with weather warnings unheeded. The route from Hadsar to Manimahesh turned perilous, forcing many to undertake a long and arduous trek back to safety. The local administration acted swiftly, although the challenges of inclement weather delayed operations.
With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu personally surveying the affected regions, rescue missions are in full swing. Over 3,000 people have been evacuated to safety, yet efforts continue as hopes of airlifting stranded individuals hinge on weather permissibility. The commitment of rescue teams remains undeterred, equipped and ready to tackle the adverse conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Red Cross Warns of Incomprehensible Gaza Evacuation Amid Intensified Conflict
Thane Orders Immediate Evacuation of Hazardous Buildings
Chief Minister Orders Immediate Evacuation of Stranded Pilgrims in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Air Force Intensifies Rescue Operations Amid Northern Floods
Rising Waters: Evacuations Ordered Near Tangri River