Stranded Pilgrims: A Tale of Survival Amid Manimahesh Yatra Chaos

The Manimahesh Yatra took a dramatic turn after torrential rains and landslides left many pilgrims stranded, challenging their resolve and tenacity. As roads disappeared and communications faltered, returning residents narrated their extraordinary journey of survival.

Thousands, including women and children, were caught in treacherous conditions with weather warnings unheeded. The route from Hadsar to Manimahesh turned perilous, forcing many to undertake a long and arduous trek back to safety. The local administration acted swiftly, although the challenges of inclement weather delayed operations.

With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu personally surveying the affected regions, rescue missions are in full swing. Over 3,000 people have been evacuated to safety, yet efforts continue as hopes of airlifting stranded individuals hinge on weather permissibility. The commitment of rescue teams remains undeterred, equipped and ready to tackle the adverse conditions.

