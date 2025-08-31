Left Menu

Onam: The Timeless Tradition of Gifting

Onam in Kerala is marked by the age-old tradition of gifting 'Onakkodi' or new clothes. Historical records reveal this practice dates back centuries, with Travancore royals presenting gifts to British residents. Legend ties Onam to King Mahabali, emphasizing celebration and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:10 IST
As Onam approaches, the people of Kerala are engaging in the traditional practice of buying new clothes, known as 'Onakkodi', to gift to loved ones on 'Thiruvonam' day. This custom has deep historical roots, having been recorded among the people of the erstwhile Travancore centuries ago.

Historical records highlight an instance where Rani Gouri Lakshmi Bai, who ruled Travancore in the early 1800s, gifted 'Onakkodi' to Colonel John Munro, a British Resident, recognizing the significance of Onam. This act symbolized not just a gift but the sharing of cultural and religious sentiments linked to Lord Sree Padmanabha.

According to local historian T P Sankarankutty Nair, the tradition of exchanging new clothes during Onam has been a long-standing practice, indicative of its cultural importance to the Travancore royals. The modern celebration of Onam ties back to the legends of the benevolent King Mahabali, emphasizing themes of global celebration and unity.

