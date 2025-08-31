Onam: The Timeless Tradition of Gifting

As Onam approaches, the people of Kerala are engaging in the traditional practice of buying new clothes, known as 'Onakkodi', to gift to loved ones on 'Thiruvonam' day. This custom has deep historical roots, having been recorded among the people of the erstwhile Travancore centuries ago.

Historical records highlight an instance where Rani Gouri Lakshmi Bai, who ruled Travancore in the early 1800s, gifted 'Onakkodi' to Colonel John Munro, a British Resident, recognizing the significance of Onam. This act symbolized not just a gift but the sharing of cultural and religious sentiments linked to Lord Sree Padmanabha.

According to local historian T P Sankarankutty Nair, the tradition of exchanging new clothes during Onam has been a long-standing practice, indicative of its cultural importance to the Travancore royals. The modern celebration of Onam ties back to the legends of the benevolent King Mahabali, emphasizing themes of global celebration and unity.

